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⚡️Trump normalizes Iran’s right to possess ballistic missiles, saying countries cannot be denied weapons that others in the region already hold
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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⚡️ — WATCH: Trump normalizes Iran’s right to possess ballistic missiles, saying countries cannot be denied weapons that others in the region already hold.

They must have missiles to some degree, because others have them. When others have them, you need to have them too. Missiles are not the real problem — missiles can hit a specific target, but they do not destroy the world.

(⚡️ — This is just words, and words are cheap. Behind the scenes, deep down, everyone knows the US and Israel want to devastate Iran's ballistic missile program, which is the core of Iran's deterrence.) - Intel Slava

(⚡️ — That's how they drive naive people by showing crises between Netanyahu and Trump, while the US keeps sending bombs to the Israeli Air Force and their aircraft are still landing there. They keep supporting Israel to launch attacks into Lebanon, keep sending military forces, and tightening their offensive strike posture around Iran. This is a market manipulation narrative; they must act that way so the market behaves in their direction. When the time comes to return to reality and finish unfinished business—which is the continuous attempt to degrade Iran, as planned for decades—they start dropping their temporary, worn mask and again harshly attack Iran.) - Intel Slava

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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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