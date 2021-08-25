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James Perloff - Covid 19 Red Pilled
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30 views • August 25, 2021
Today on the Naturally Inspired Podcast James Perloff is joining us. James is the author of several books, his latest being "Covid 19 And The Agendas To Come Red Pilled". James received a bachelors degree and licensure as a Registered Nurse in 1975 and was a nurse for 45 years. James quest for truth started many years ago after reading Gary Allen's "Non Dare Call It Conspiracy" This book fueled his long pursuit of knowledge and his need to share truth through his own writing. You can find all of his books on and more information at https://jamesperloff.net/ Please welcome James Perloff to the Naturally Inspired Podcast.
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#JamesPerloff #Covid19 #NewWorldOrder #RedPilled #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
🤝 - Today’s Show Is Brought To You By www.PrepareWithTammy.com
(High Quality Storable Food, Seed, Water Filtration, Air Filtration And More)
- 🤝
❤️ - You Are Invited To Join Tammy's Live Naturally Inspired Community - ❤️
Go to https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🦻- Listen To Tammy's Exclusive Daily Show About Health, Mindset and Freedom
🤝 - Connect With Tammy Directly
🤲 - Get Access To All of Tammy's Content On One Platform
✍️ - Daily Blog/Articles
🎙 - Weekly Podcast/Videocast (Interviews With Doctors, Researchers and Thought Leaders)
🎬 - Daily Audio/Video Podcast Clips
🍎 - Organic Lifestyle Pictures/Videos/Audiograms
🤸♀️- Health & Fitness Tips, Recipes And More
🙊 - Help Tammy Defeat Censorship!
❤️ - Become A Member At - ❤️
https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired (www.LiveNaturallyInspired.com)
🙏 - Support Tammy’s Mission Here - 🙏
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/donate/
🤜 - Connect With Tammy On All Social Platforms - 🤛
https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com/connect-with-tammy/
🏃♀️ - Visit Tammy's Websites Here - 🏃♀️
🎙 - https://naturallyinspiredpodcast.com -🎙
🔥 - https://tammycuthbertgarcia.com - 🔥
✍️ - https://naturallyinspiredreport.com - ✍️
❤️ - https://livenaturallyinspired.locals.com/post/288996/welcome-to-live-naturally-inspired - ❤️
Naturally Inspired Media participates in various affiliate programs and therefore may be eligible for commissions via ads, links, and/or images shared on this post.
#JamesPerloff #Covid19 #NewWorldOrder #RedPilled #TammyCuthbertGarcia #NaturallyInspiredPodcast
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