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Maj Toure - Black Guns Matter
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10 views • November 28, 2021
We had a great conversation with Maj Toure, rapper, entrepreneur, 2nd amendment activist and founder of Black Guns Matter, which serves to educate people in urban communities about their rights and responsibilities through firearm training and education. Please make sure you go support Maj and Black Guns Matter at the following spots:
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/black-guns-matter-tour
Website: https://blackgunsmatter.myshopify.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MAJTOURE
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
GoFundMe: https://www.gofundme.com/f/black-guns-matter-tour
Website: https://blackgunsmatter.myshopify.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MAJTOURE
https://www.banned.video/
The Truthzilla Podcast
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