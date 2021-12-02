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AUSTRALIA EVIL GUNNER NEARLY CRIES ABOUT DEATH THREATS!
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134 views • December 02, 2021
I do not support threatening people etc no matter how disgusting their plans are. But Gunner you have brought this upon yourself and your family. . . with what you have ordered upon the indigenous of Australia . . . forced jabs via military and police. . . it is not surprising you are getting blow back!! Sir, you are not doing your job your are fulfilling an agenda . . . . there is a huge difference.
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