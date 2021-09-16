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Respiratory Therapist Drops Truth Bombs All Over "COVID" LIES!
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390 views • September 16, 2021
Stew Peters Show - Published September 14, 2021
More and more healthcare workers are speaking out as they're villainized for refusing a "vaccine" that they see causing dangerous reactions, FIRST HAND!
More and more healthcare workers are speaking out as they're villainized for refusing a "vaccine" that they see causing dangerous reactions, FIRST HAND!
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