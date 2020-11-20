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Randy Taylor & Austin Broer - Defying Mandates & Fighting a Communist Takeover - 11/20/2020
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2632 views • November 20, 2020
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Hour 1: Randy Taylor
Hour 2: Austin Broer
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The Hagmann Report is brought to you by EMP Shield www.EMPshield.com/hagmann Use Promo Code HAGMANN for $50 OFF!
Hour 1: Randy Taylor
Hour 2: Austin Broer
DONATE: (www.HagmannReport.com/donate)
HAGMANN COFFEE: (www.HagmannStore.com)
The Hagmann Report provides news and information based on a combination of exclusive investigative work, proprietary sources and contacts, qualified guests', and open-source material. The Hagmann Report will never be encumbered by political correctness or held hostage to an agenda of revisionist history.
Join Doug Hagmann, host of the Hagmann Report, Weekdays @ 7:00 PM ET
ON THE GO? SUBSCRIBE TO HAGMANN’S PODCAST
iTunes: (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/hagmann-report/id631558915?uo=4)
Spotify: (https://open.spotify.com/show/376mkckQHCPYTJssQN794g)
iHeart: (https://www.iheart.com/podcast/256-hagmann-report-30926499/)
Spreaker: (https://www.spreaker.com/show/hagmann-report)
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