In the post-CCP era, the global political landscape will undergo tremendous changes. Socialism, Communism, Extreme Religiosity and Extreme Nationalism will all disappear
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
2023.03.02 In the post-CCP era, the global political landscape will undergo tremendous changes. Socialism, Communism, Extreme Religiosity and Extreme Nationalism will all disappear.

后中共时代，全球政治格局会发生巨大的变化。社会主义、共产主义、极端宗教主义和民族主义都将消失。

