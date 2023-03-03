https://gettr.com/post/p2a7gld66e3
2023.03.02 In the post-CCP era, the global political landscape will undergo tremendous changes. Socialism, Communism, Extreme Religiosity and Extreme Nationalism will all disappear.
后中共时代，全球政治格局会发生巨大的变化。社会主义、共产主义、极端宗教主义和民族主义都将消失。
后中共时代，全球政治格局会发生巨大的变化。社会主义、共产主义、极端宗教主义和民族主义都将消失。
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.