China’s Response to Potential US Piracy of Oil Vessels, an interview with Eric Yeung

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What happens if global trade routes face disruption? China may not sit idle. From naval escorts to strategic responses, the stakes rise fast when energy flows are threatened. Even small disruptions can shift global markets—making this a high-risk, high-impact scenario.
#GlobalTrade #EnergyCrisis #Geopolitics #NavalPower #OilMarkets #WorldEconomy
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