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No progress in peace talks with Kiev, outcome in question – Kremlin
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90 views • May 06, 2022
RT.
A spokesman for the Russian president has warned of a lack of progress in peace talks with Kiev as Moscow has yet to receive a response from Ukraine to proposals – three weeks after they were sent.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13lbla-no-progress-in-peace-talks-with-kiev-outcome-in-question-kremlin.html
A spokesman for the Russian president has warned of a lack of progress in peace talks with Kiev as Moscow has yet to receive a response from Ukraine to proposals – three weeks after they were sent.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v13lbla-no-progress-in-peace-talks-with-kiev-outcome-in-question-kremlin.html
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