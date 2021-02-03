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ANYBODY WHO'S ABOUT TO GET JABBED MUST SEE THIS!!!
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501 views • February 03, 2021
ANYBODY WHO'S ABOUT TO GET JABBED MUST SEE THIS!!!
This is a reporting system that ANYBODY can submit adverse reactions to. Not just heath care professionals. There is a disclaimer at the beginning you should read. Also, if you want more information on each case you can click on the blue "VAERS ID" number in the left hand column.
Here are all the links I talked about in the video:
Moderna site: https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
CDC: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
QUOTE ,, It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. Aristotle Onassis
This is a reporting system that ANYBODY can submit adverse reactions to. Not just heath care professionals. There is a disclaimer at the beginning you should read. Also, if you want more information on each case you can click on the blue "VAERS ID" number in the left hand column.
Here are all the links I talked about in the video:
Moderna site: https://www.modernatx.com/mrna-technology/mrna-platform-enabling-drug-discovery-development
VAERS: https://vaers.hhs.gov/data.html
CDC: https://wonder.cdc.gov/vaers.html
CREDITS , https://www.bitchute.com/channel/msOrGRqxxZ7S/
QUOTE ,, It is during our darkest moments that we must focus to see the light. Aristotle Onassis
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