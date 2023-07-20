Is Someone Bribing [Bidan] Right Now?

This Isn’t The Threat You Think It Is
* It’s not the millions; it’s the fact that China knows all the details of those payments.
* If the Chicoms were to go public with that info, it would be devastating.
* There may be a blackmail file on POTUS.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 20 July 2023
https://rumble.com/v315djq-loser-democrats-hilariously-faceplant-in-hearing-ep.-2051-07202023.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.