Is Someone Bribing [Bidan] Right Now?

This Isn’t The Threat You Think It Is

* It’s not the millions; it’s the fact that China knows all the details of those payments.

* If the Chicoms were to go public with that info, it would be devastating.

* There may be a blackmail file on POTUS.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 20 July 2023

https://rumble.com/v315djq-loser-democrats-hilariously-faceplant-in-hearing-ep.-2051-07202023.html

