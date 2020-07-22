© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump speaks at Coronavirus Task Force briefing | 7/21/20
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • July 22, 2020
President Trump announced Monday that the White House is restarting regular Coronavirus Task Force briefings after a surge in cases across the country. Trump said that the briefings would be a “great way” to get information out about the status of coronavirus vaccines and therapeutics.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.