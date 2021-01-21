YOU HAVE NO CHOICE - THEY OWN YOU - George Carlin



AFTER THIS PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION - YOU THINK YOU REALLY HAD A CHOICE ?



YOU HAVE NO CHOICE - THEY OWN YOU



DON'T BE A SHEEPLE - THINK FOR YOURSELF - DON'T FOLLOW ANY OF THIS BS



FOLLOW YOU GUT FEELING - KNOW WHAT'S RIGHT AND WRONG



George Carlin may be gone - but his words ring true



He was speaking the truth and people thought it was comedy



Listen well and don't be like those who are being lead to the slaughter.



TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS: I do not own these songs or pictures all the songs and pictures belong to their composers and owners. Also I don't make any profit with these video's. I make these Just for my entertainment so other people can enjoy them. If there are any complaints please contact me before taking everything /anything down and ruin the enjoyment of innocent people. If you explain me the problem I will do everything to solve it. Thank you in advance.