Breaking Point

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There are moments in history when the pressure inside a system builds so intensely that change becomes inevitable. Not gradual, not negotiated—but explosive. What we’re witnessing across large parts of the Muslim world today is shaping up as one of those pivotal moments. At first glance, the crises appear disconnected. Afghanistan collapsing into poverty. Iraq fractured by war. Yemen starving. Northern Nigeria battling insurgency. Different cultures, different languages, different histories. Yet beneath the surface, a strikingly similar pattern keeps repeating, uncovering something deeper than geopolitics or foreign intervention.