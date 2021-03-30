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How to change destiny that is written?
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10 views • March 30, 2021
In January 2020 I moved to Argentina, forecasting throughout astrology the greatest world transformation to impact first the Northern hemisphere.
Here's what I said in February 2020 alerting from March forward.
In other words, astrology saved my life - and improved life of many others ;)
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Social medias:
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* Minds: https://www.minds.com/astrofinance/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/astromethod
Here's what I said in February 2020 alerting from March forward.
In other words, astrology saved my life - and improved life of many others ;)
---
Social medias:
-----------
* Minds: https://www.minds.com/astrofinance/
* Twitter: https://twitter.com/astromethod
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