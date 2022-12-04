Sen. Mark Warner: Western Companies Are Doing in Effect the Bidding of the CCP

https://gnews.org/articles/558325
Summary：11/30/2022 Sen. Mark Warner: The CCP and President Xi had one of the most authoritarian, brutal regimes in the whole world, but western companies are doing in effect the bidding of the Communist Party, which should concern us all.
