$787 MILLION - that's the amount Gov Newsom is suing Fox News

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
$787 MILLION - that's the amount CA Gov, Gavin Newsom is suing Fox News
'Lies, deceit, misrepresentation' he alleges. Newsom alleges Fox falsifies information on Trump's behalf
Glossy eyed crybaby, Scumbag Newsom suing Fox News for $787M: alleges 'Lies, deceit, misrepresentation' on Trump's behalf