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The Book Ilhan Omar Doesn’t Want You to Read
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79 views • March 04, 2020
Wed Mar 4, 2020 Daniel Greenfield
A review of 'American Ingrate: Ilhan Omar and the Progressive-Islamist Takeover of the Democratic Party.'
Source: https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/03/book-ilhan-omar-doesnt-want-you-read-daniel-greenfield/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
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A review of 'American Ingrate: Ilhan Omar and the Progressive-Islamist Takeover of the Democratic Party.'
Source: https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/2020/03/book-ilhan-omar-doesnt-want-you-read-daniel-greenfield/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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