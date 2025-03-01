BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Pole Shift & Crypto Plunge
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2124 followers
390 views • 2 months ago

New model shows how the pole could have shifted over hundreds of years and why we have ancient sites that point to a different North Pole. Inside traders pounded the market taking Bitcoin prices all the way down to $78K to fill the CME gap orders and 100K BTC bought at that price level. How much money and coordinated effort did it take to crash the crypto currency market that far down to the exact level needed to clear the CME?

Keywords
agriculturepole shiftdavid dubynestock market crashjp morganadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclepolar wandercrypto crashcivilization collapsefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nexthistorical cyclescme gapgold price 2025why did cryptocurrency crashhow often does cryptocurrency crashwhy are the markets crashing
