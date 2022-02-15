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GOP congressional candidate Yesli Vega says Biden's Virginia trip means Democrats are in trouble
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40 views • February 15, 2022
A Republican candidate for Congress said Joe Biden's recent trip to Virginia's 7th District is an indication Democrats are in trouble in the state. One America's John Hines has more from Washington.
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