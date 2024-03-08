An Israeli soldier, with American accent, displays patches symbolizing a Jewish mount that Israelis aim to Construct over the Ruins of Al-Aqsa Mosque (Golden Dome of the Rock) in occupied Jerusalem

An Israeli soldier, speaking with a noticeable American accent, proudly displays patches symbolizing a Jewish mount that Israelis aim to construct over the ruins of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

It would be a very dangerous idea to destroy the temple which is their agenda. They have their red heifers already to go that came all the way from Texas.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israel-war-hamas-red-heifers-from-texas-jerusalem-jewish-temple-al-aqsa/
















