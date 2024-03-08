Create New Account
An Israeli soldier, with American accent, displays patches symbolizing a Jewish mount that Israelis aim to Construct over the Ruins of Al-Aqsa Mosque (Golden Dome of the Rock) in occupied Jerusalem
Published 18 hours ago

An Israeli soldier, speaking with a noticeable American accent, proudly displays patches symbolizing a Jewish mount that Israelis aim to construct over the ruins of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem.

It would be a very dangerous idea to destroy the temple which is their agenda. They have their red heifers already to go that came all the way from Texas. 

Read more about this...and another video of their plans.

https://www.cbsnews.com/news/israel-war-hamas-red-heifers-from-texas-jerusalem-jewish-temple-al-aqsa/







