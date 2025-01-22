Worldwide Supplier For Ivermectin USP Grade (>99% purity) Pills, Capsules And Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/ivermectin.html





Ivermectin Health And Detox Benefits - (Scientifically Proven) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3UB0XkV

Types Of Cancer Ivermectin Can Treat - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3yyzqYC

Ivermectin Proven Cancer Treatment - (Science Based) - https://sunfruitdan.co/4csaocs

4 Ways To Reduce Ivermectin Detox Symptoms! - https://bit.ly/41ZXK0o

The Ivermectin Parasite Detox Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/4dkNUv6

Ivermectin Cancer Protocol! - https://bit.ly/482qU0x

Ivermectin Aggressive Anti-Cancer Protocol - https://sunfruitdan.co/44QiDN5

Ivermectin COVID-19 Protocol - (Updated) - https://sunfruitdan.co/3xUtxop





Would you like private coaching with Sun Fruit Dan? If you answered YES, click this link: https://www.sacredpurity.com/coaching.html





WARNING NEVER START WITH A HIGH DOSE OF IVERMECTIN!





There are various Drs, such as Dr. William Makis and Dr. Shankara Chettywho both advise their clients and people online to start with very high doses of Ivermectin to treat many types of cancer.





I am a massive advocate of ingesting Ivermectin to detox and heal the human body. Still, I never advise anyone to start with a high dose of Ivermectin, and for very good reasons that you can learn about in this video: "WARNING NEVER START WITH A HIGH DOSE OF IVERMECTIN!".





Check out Sun Fruit Dan’s USA or UK Amazon store to find lists of the best health and healing remedies by clicking here:

(USA) https://www.amazon.com/shop/sunfruitdan (UK) https://www.amazon.co.uk/shop/sunfruitdan





Truedark Biohack Blue Light Blocking Glasses Website (USE THIS COUPON TO GET 10% OFF: CCSFD10): https://bit.ly/2FcMRiS





The Shoes I Wear:

Vibram Men's V Running Shoe - https://amzn.to/2veKfeE

Vibram Men's KSO EVO Five Finger Shoes - https://amzn.to/2GFlmMY





The Superfoods I Use:

Nutrex Hawaii, Pure Spirulina Pacifica, Powder - https://amzn.to/2DrcUBy

Sunfood Cacao Powder - https://amzn.to/2KhrYUz





The Supplements I Use:

Thorne Research - Multi-Vitamin Elite - https://amzn.to/2UyUb1T

Allmax Creatine Monohydrate: https://amzn.to/2snm2nm

Lugols Iodine 5% - https://ebay.to/33Vhpm0

Magnesium Malate - https://amzn.to/2yoMQVb

Flameout® Omega-3 Fish Oil - https://amzn.to/2REUeno







