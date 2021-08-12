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Lana Spelled Backwards | Grunt Speak Highlights
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126 views • August 12, 2021
Bedroom workers are targeting athletes for their seed. The result is a lifetime of paychecks and a boatload of regret.
#GruntSpeakLive #SydneyMGTOW #RileyReid
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#GruntSpeakLive #SydneyMGTOW #RileyReid
Watch the entire stream here: https://www.redonkulas.com/post/my-butts-been-wiped
All your support is appreciated. We have many donation options.
Streamlabs: https://streamlabs.com/redonkulaspopp
Venmo: https://www.venmo.com/redonkulaspopp
or send one-time tips through SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/redonkulas
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
You can watch Grunt Speak Live on these channels!
https://www.youtube.com/terrencepoppculture
https://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
https://www.twitch.tv/redonkulaspopp
https://dlive.tv/TerrencePopp
https://www.mgtow.tv/live?u=redonkulaspopp
https://www.manosphere.tv/@redonkulaspopp
https://odysee.com/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.roxytube.com/@redonkulas
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