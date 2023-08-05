Create New Account
Betrayal part 1
The government of the United States has betrayed its people.  More succinctly certain members of the current administration have sold this country out.  This is treason.  That is not a light charge.  The evidence is in our face, but is ignored by the media, and the opposition party, whose hands are not clean either, is moving slowly to bring justice to bear.  That is if justice is actually a thing in this land anymore, see Betrayal part 2.  Be prepared to be shocked, or to have your worst suspicions confirmed.  

