Jonathan Kleck at Grand junction u tube Zack Wintz

This video is Jonathan Kleck at Grand Junction sharing what had happen before and during the jump. To watch Jonathan Kleck at website www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues: Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8 Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ee... Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/th... BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0... BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82... Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/ Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.... THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/ New Youtube (zach): https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz441... ************************* To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below: KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/

