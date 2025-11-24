Bosi Briefs: The Global Psyop, Nuremberg 2.0, and the Path to the Golden Age

John Michael Chambers and retired Lt. Col. Ricardo Bosi provide a masterclass in understanding the psychological operations at play in the current global war. They tackle the "target audience" and those within the movement who "waffle" when confusing events unfold. Bosi delivers a breathtaking 40,000-foot view, framing the conflict as a necessary, decades-long healing process for a planet betrayed by systemic lies.





The discussion delves into the imminent "Nuremberg 2.0" trials for figures like Fauci and Gates, the strategic theater of NYC's Mayor Adams, the Clintons' impending downfall, the slow-drip Epstein strategy, the painful case of Tina Peters, and the revolutionary financial reset. Bosi concludes with an analysis of Trump's groundbreaking bilateral agreements that are dismantling the old world order and paving the way for a world without war by July 2026.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.





