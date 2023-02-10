Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus, Wisdom, Earth, Mankind.

Proverbs 8:30-31 (NIV).

30) Then I was constantly at his side.

I was filled with delight day after day,

rejoicing always in his presence,

31) rejoicing in his whole world

and delighting in mankind.

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Wisdom was enthralled when Jesus created the earth and mankind.

That is to say: it was astonishing, and still is.

