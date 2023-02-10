© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus, Wisdom, Earth, Mankind.
Proverbs 8:30-31 (NIV).
30) Then I was constantly at his side.
I was filled with delight day after day,
rejoicing always in his presence,
31) rejoicing in his whole world
and delighting in mankind.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom was enthralled when Jesus created the earth and mankind.
That is to say: it was astonishing, and still is.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8hvwys
#constantly #his #side #filled #delight #day #after #rejoicing #always #presence #whole #world #delighting #mankind