Welcome To Proverbs Club.Jesus, Wisdom, Earth, Mankind.
Proverbs 8:30-31 (NIV).
30) Then I was constantly at his side.
I was filled with delight day after day,
rejoicing always in his presence,
31) rejoicing in his whole world
and delighting in mankind.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Wisdom was enthralled when Jesus created the earth and mankind.
That is to say: it was astonishing, and still is.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p8hvwys
#constantly #his #side #filled #delight #day #after #rejoicing #always #presence #whole #world #delighting #mankind
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.