Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr. Mads Gilbert Describes the Level of Destruction in Palestine’s Gaza by the “Occupation Army of the Israeli State”
channel image
The Prisoner
9005 Subscribers
Shop now
51 views
Published Yesterday

Dr. Mads Gilbert Describes the Level of Destruction in Palestine’s Gaza by the “Occupation Army of the Israeli State”

“I don’t think there has been any military attack on another people with such a brutal, systematic viciousness and brutality — the number of civilians killed.”

➡️ Full Interview (http://trt.world/vdk4)

Source @Real World News

Keywords
israelwar crimesgazadr mads gilbert

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket