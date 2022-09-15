Undercover Video Exposes Private School Admin Indoctrinating Conservative Students | Ep. 10

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A posh Manhattan School, where $57,000 can buy you a very woke education, is facing major heat after one of its top administrators spills the beans on the indoctrination to an undercover reporter.
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