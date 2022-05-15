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Global Alert News - #353 - Dane Wigington
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183 views • May 15, 2022
GeoEngineeringWatch.org - One hour weekly broadcast for Saturday May 15, 2022.
As Dane reported on Coast To Coast last week,, India spring grain planting promised to make up for Ukrainian 2022 grain loss due to war, but was destroyed last week with 120* heat dome placed over Indian massive grain producing region by Climate Wars.
As Dane reported on Coast To Coast last week,, India spring grain planting promised to make up for Ukrainian 2022 grain loss due to war, but was destroyed last week with 120* heat dome placed over Indian massive grain producing region by Climate Wars.
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