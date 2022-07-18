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Once Upon a Time Traveler in Hollywood.
Think While Still Legal.
Think While Still Legal.
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506 views • July 18, 2022

Edmund discovers that his identity was stolen by Brad Pitt, in a Tarantino Parallel Universe. Seeking answers, he discovers a Nazi Time Machine at Space X, in Hawthorne, California and meets Sharon Tate there, who survived the Manson murders. Together, they go back in time, discovering a secret Nazi military base-film studio in Laurel Canyon, operating since 1938, where stars like Marilyn Monroe, Jimmy Stewart and CBS evening news anchor, Walter Cronkite, delivered America's programming. Operation Paperclip or a Nazi Pharaonic Invasion, 70,000 strong? Who really won the war? Goebbels 101 Propaganda scripts Hollywood’s Elite…. They’re here.

Film Makers Edmund Druilhet and Jeri Rice introduce their Revolutionary Film Release, "Once Upon A Time Traveler in Hollywood," exposing the most talked-about issues destroying our world today. Where black is white and white is black, not unlike the current hit movie, "Jojo Rabbit." Fake news, Pedophilia, Space X, CERN, Truth about Trump, Parallel Universes of Tarantino and Hollywood's ties to Nazi Germany - Orwell's nightmare comes to life.

Keywords
presidentamericamilitaryhollywoodpaperclipciapropagandaglobalistshitlerwarcontroltimeisisnazikennedypedophilesmachinemoviesnanocernibmcelebritiesshowsmansonedmund
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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