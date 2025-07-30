DOWN WITH THE OLD REGIME! Guest Major Fred C. Galvin | 30 July 2025

The old regime is crumbling as more information emerges about Crossfire Hurricane, RussiaGate, and the Biden/Obama/Clinton conspiracy to overthrow Trump. Trump confirms that the actions of these individuals constitute serious treason, and the FBI and CIA agree, based on the documents they've been reviewing. Next, we're joined by guest Major Fred C. Galvin, a former U.S. Marine and author, to discuss his experiences serving the United States and his thoughts on the Department of Defense. Later, we cover what Congress has been up to before their summer recess. All this and more on today's Untamed!





