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La Palma is Under Satanic Attack: This Will Be a Crucial Week Coming Up For the Little Volcanic Island
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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311 views • October 18, 2021
The three best and most informatve channels covering the La Palma Volcano Earthquake are in this video.

I will be picking up on this report over the next few days. In the meantime this is what happened on La Palma today with the Earthquake(s) and Volcano. This is not good as you will hear. The lava has now breached into another trail that will be heading right into the path of the city as the other trail has already made it's way towards the Atlantic Ocean and there were another 36 earthquakes on the island in the past 24 hours. Lots will happen this week. So help me God.

Prayers for La Palma.

Related videos and channels:

I've never seen the volcano like this before. What is going on here?
Bushcraft Bear YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ukMi9juQo6M

Major Pressure Building on La Palma Volcano Tonight
BP Earthwatch YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgKvLfM8SnM

La Palma Volcano Went Ballistic today
GutNTog YouTube
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vXV2-gP80D4


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