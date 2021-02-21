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WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN THE LAST DAYS?
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311 views • February 21, 2021
"The Last Days" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story covering Luke 17:20 - Luke 18:8. After revealing how the kingdom of God is within us, Jesus predicts various end times signs occurring before the return of Christ, including a cryptic statement about where the church will be taken. Jesus also delivers the parable of the persistent widow about the need for endurance and faith in the end times.
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