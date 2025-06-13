Trump Supporters not allowed in Massachusetts, or just ME???!!!

https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114676080723040783 My Steven G. Erickson face will get me noticed wherever I walk in front of any camera connected to internet, & DHS FEMA Mossad tracks the GPS on my phone. It is something I am giving you permission to FOI Request for.



I am SvenVonErick on X. #WBNemesis if you want to video chat with me to post on social media or just to talk, get Viber App, my # 1 860 574 0695. In first text, who are you, where are you contacting me from, what do you want, & do you want conversation on, or off the record. If you can't answer simple qiin 1st contact I don't want to talk to you. My video counter freezes & resets to low numbers. https://gab.com/SvenVonErick/posts/114672386279904487



https://rumble.com/user/SvenVonErick

Mainly 2 & 4 letter words are changed in video descriptions & social media AFTER I have posted. Titles of video changed & VIDEO itself changed after posting with new & some content deleted. Ask me if I said it or if I posted it Bedford NH FBI & IDF Policing Salem New Hampshire PD Bedford SWATTING me your Israel & China Provided Genocide Weapons.