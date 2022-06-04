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June1 Shanghai China ENDS LOCKDOWN 上海解封第一天，就餐开始排长队，万达广场人头攒动
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110 views • June 04, 2022
June1 Shanghai China ENDS LOCKDOWN 上海解封第一天，就餐开始排长队，万达广场人头攒动
Shanghainese @ Shanghai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBb8Yi91-7k
上海解封第一天，就餐开始排长队，万达广场人头攒动。
On the first day of Shanghai's unblocking, long queues for dining began, and Wanda Plaza was crowded.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHK0e1AcJEg&;t
上海普陀区中环百联商场已经开放，人流不多。
The Bailian shopping mall in Putuo District, Shanghai has been opened, and there are not many people.
Shanghainese @ Shanghai
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eBb8Yi91-7k
上海解封第一天，就餐开始排长队，万达广场人头攒动。
On the first day of Shanghai's unblocking, long queues for dining began, and Wanda Plaza was crowded.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XHK0e1AcJEg&;t
上海普陀区中环百联商场已经开放，人流不多。
The Bailian shopping mall in Putuo District, Shanghai has been opened, and there are not many people.
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