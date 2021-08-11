CLEARING THE ROADS IN USA FOR MILITARY PLANES AND THE FEMA "TEST"

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https://www.fema.gov/press-release/20210809/fema-fcc-conducting-system-tests-public-alert-and-warning-infrastructures
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https://arxiv.org/abs/2001.07157
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