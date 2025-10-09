Judgment of the Living PROOF Irrefutable. William Miller & Elijah Bring New Light To The SDA Church

A Seventh Day Adventist who believes that Ellen White is a prophet had a dream that he had failed the Investigative Judgment, yet he is currently alive. This proves we are currently in the Judgment Of The Living.





(10 Years of Repentance = 2015 - 2025)

10 Commandments, 10 Days/ Years to Repent

Trump Announces Run For President (June 16)

Pope Releases Laudato si (June 18)

Pope Addresses Congress (Sept 24)

Paris Climate Agreement (Dec 12)

UN recognizes Yom Kippur (Dec 18)





Judgment Of The Living Has Begun https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2





Donald Trump Last President of America https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm27wAzkh6Fs1zOGWN9IVvxw&si=8UE_ay1xzlardb4g





Judgment of the Living In The Sanctuary & Daniel Exposes SDA Pastors. Ellen White In Present Truth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6Zdf8eV2HQ&t=278s





4th Elijah and William Miller have the SAME Experience. Loud Cry Repeats Midnight Cry Bible Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEYK8Y0tvM8&t=669s





The Greatest SDA Apostasy https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW





The Dark Day & The Fall Of China. 7 Judgments & the Tampa Bay Tsunami Prophecy. Sunday Law https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0ahClbl2SM&t=1557s





Remembering Pope Francis’ 2015 visit to the United States





United Nations adds Yom Kippur to its list of official holidays





Vance says Trump didn't lose the 2020 election: 'Not by the words I would use'





2015 Made History for LGBT Rights. Why Few Are Optimistic About 2016





#JudgmentOfTheLiving

#SDA

#Elijah

#WilliamMiller

#4thElijah

#4thAngel

#InvestigativeJudgment

#LoudCry

#MidnightCry





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House