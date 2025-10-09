BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Judgment of the Living PROOF Irrefutable. William Miller & Elijah Bring New Light To The SDA Church
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
37 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
43 views • 1 day ago

A Seventh Day Adventist who believes that Ellen White is a prophet had a dream that he had failed the Investigative Judgment, yet he is currently alive. This proves we are currently in the Judgment Of The Living.


(10 Years of Repentance = 2015 - 2025)

10 Commandments, 10 Days/ Years to Repent

Trump Announces Run For President (June 16)

 Pope Releases Laudato si (June 18)

 Pope Addresses Congress (Sept 24)

 Paris Climate Agreement (Dec 12)

UN recognizes Yom Kippur (Dec 18)


Judgment Of The Living Has Begun https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm26sRZdfVW7EieMkCAo1GE2


Donald Trump Last President of America https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm27wAzkh6Fs1zOGWN9IVvxw&si=8UE_ay1xzlardb4g


Judgment of the Living In The Sanctuary & Daniel Exposes SDA Pastors. Ellen White In Present Truth https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h6Zdf8eV2HQ&t=278s


4th Elijah and William Miller have the SAME Experience. Loud Cry Repeats Midnight Cry Bible Prophecy https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEYK8Y0tvM8&t=669s


The Greatest SDA Apostasy https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3zLw8RS9xMcIni7Qx5vTtW


The Dark Day & The Fall Of China. 7 Judgments & the Tampa Bay Tsunami Prophecy. Sunday Law https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0ahClbl2SM&t=1557s


Remembering Pope Francis’ 2015 visit to the United States


United Nations adds Yom Kippur to its list of official holidays


Vance says Trump didn't lose the 2020 election: 'Not by the words I would use'


2015 Made History for LGBT Rights. Why Few Are Optimistic About 2016


#JudgmentOfTheLiving

#SDA

#Elijah

#WilliamMiller

#4thElijah

#4thAngel

#InvestigativeJudgment

#LoudCry

#MidnightCry


Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love


Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o


Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries


Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144


Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez


Zelle: 757-955-6871


PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth


Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936


Cash App: $Mrdhouse


Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House

Keywords
donald trumpwilliam millerseventh day adventistloud cryjudgment of the livingpope francis laudato sipope francis climate changemidnight crysunday observanceinvestigative judgment2015 to 202510 year prophecy2015 same sex marriagetrump last elected president2015 pope addresses congress2015 pope visits usa2015 paris climate agreement
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy