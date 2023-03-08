The Digital Prison (pt4): Mr AJ and Bitcoin

One more example of how people will be pushed into the digital currency. This focus of this video is about the digital currencies, not the subject of how the president of El Salvador is dealing with MS13.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.