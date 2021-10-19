© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THEIR PLAN IS IN THE OPEN
Follow
0
Share
Report
85 views • October 19, 2021
channel image
Philosophers-stone.info
Philosophers-stone.info Pureblood
16930 subscribers
The simple version:
1. 8 deadly doses until 2024
2. Pandemic ends late 2024 and World Bank funding ends March 2025
3. New Spars Pandemic 2025-2028 from the same people who brought you Event 201
4. Agenda 2030 complete by 2030
RESIST IT OR BE ENSLAVED
Philosophers-stone.info
Philosophers-stone.info Pureblood
16930 subscribers
The simple version:
1. 8 deadly doses until 2024
2. Pandemic ends late 2024 and World Bank funding ends March 2025
3. New Spars Pandemic 2025-2028 from the same people who brought you Event 201
4. Agenda 2030 complete by 2030
RESIST IT OR BE ENSLAVED
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.