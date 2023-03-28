The 6 Best Calibers for Home Defense to Stop The Threat

For $20 off your next ammo purchase, go to https://ammo.com/youtube (a special deal for our viewers)!
When you need to defend your residence from home invaders, you need a round that's reliable, dependable, and will stop the threat as quickly as possible. Picking the best home defense caliber can be difficult with so many choices on the market. Sure a 22 LR will do the job if your shot placement is perfect, but it isn't really the best choice to stop the threat inside the home.
In this podcast, Chris and Dave discuss the 6 best calibers for home defense and explain why they picked them. You'll learn about what is proven to work in a self-defense situation and what to look for in home defense ammo.
