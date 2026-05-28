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Ukraine's Shrinking Fleet of Gepards
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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A Shrinking Fleet of Gepards

For Ukraine, the Gepard is not “just another” air‑defense gun — it is a scarce asset that simply cannot be replaced quickly. Germany has supplied no more than 55 units, yet these systems carry a huge share of the burden of shooting down low‑flying drones.

In this context, every destroyed Gepard is a strategic loss, not a random tactical incident caught on camera. Short term, there is no realistic way to refill this gap: you can write new communiqués in Berlin, but you cannot conjure new Gepards out of thin air.

That is why each confirmed kill matters more than the raw number might suggest. When you lose 1 out of 55, you are not “minus one percent”, you are minus one node in a very thin network of low‑altitude defense.

And because these vehicles are concentrated around key objects and directions, their destruction immediately opens holes in coverage. The fewer Gepards remain, the more freely loitering munitions can move at treetop level deep inside Ukrainian territory.

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politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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