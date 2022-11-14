Another Collapse in India 💉💉💉

206 views • November 14, 2022

Intense exercise & movement get the graphene oxide pumping throughout the body, leading to blood clots, heart attacks, and strokes.

Why are so many people dropping dead while dancing?

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