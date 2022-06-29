Ur Federal Reserve cancer Rx is ready for pickup

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Mar 23, 2022

The Unholy Trinity of the U.S.—the Federal Reserve, BlackRock and the U.S. Treasury—all concur: it’s lights out for the U.S. Unsustainable debt levels, check. Runaway inflation, check. Imminent loss of world reserve currency status, check. These are the consequences of entrenched deficits, according to the criminal powers that be, as reflected in their documents and testimony. What’s so astonishing about the imminent loss of world reserve currency status by the U.S. dollar is that the References:

[1] “The David Rubenstein Show: Fed Chair Jerome Powell,” Apr. 22, 2021, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Nwf_VySYFU&t=145s

[2] BlackRock, “Dealing with the next downturn,” Aug. 2019 • https://www.blackrock.com/corporate/insights/blackrock-investment-institute/publications/global-macro-outlook/august-2019

[3] House Financial Svcs. Cmte, Hearing on Monetary Policy and the State of the Economy, March 2, 2022, at 1:05:40 (Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-NY), https://www.c-span.org/video/?518192-1/fed-chair-powell-expects-interest-rates-increase-quarter-percentage-point

[4] FY2021 Financial Report, U.S. Treasury • https://www.fiscal.treasury.gov/files/reports-statements/financial-report/2021/fr-02-17-2022-(final).pdf

[5] Luke Gromen, “Potential US Fiscal Path From Here, Is QE Money Printing or Not, & More,” Dec. 21, 2021, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VCAe4lVEpgs&t=0s

[6] Tax Receipts vs. Budget Items, pct GDP, 1960-2020 • https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/GDP (GDP) • https://www.thebalance.com/current-u-s-federal-government-tax-revenue-3305762

(tax receipts)

[7] Social Security, 1960-2020 • https://www.ssa.gov/history/tftable.html

[8] Medicare and Medicaid, 1960-2020 • https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A091RC1Q027SBEA

[8] Interest payment on U.S. debt, 1960-2020 • https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/A091RC1Q027SBEA

[9] “Has the Federal Reserve Kept 2 Sets of Books for the Last 50 Years?” https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EURZwkWLH0I&t=0s (youtube) • https://odysee.com/@BestEvidence:b/has-the-federal-reserve-kept-2-sets-of:6

(odysee) • https://www.bitchute.com/video/EURZwkWLH0I/ (bitchute)Show less