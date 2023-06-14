Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Weasel CDC director begins blabbering when asked about millions of VAXX poison injuries and deaths
1224 views
channel image
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

MTG Asks CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Which Vaccine Company She is Going to Work For After She Leaves the CDC

"Now that you're going to be leaving the CDC pretty soon, what job are you going to take? Are you going to be on the board of either Pfizer or Moderna because you've done one hell of a job in making sure that they've made a lot of money."
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1668671777206153240

Mirrored - bootcamp

Keywords
cdcvaersrochelle walensky

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket