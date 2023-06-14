Weasel CDC director begins blabbering when asked about millions of VAXX poison injuries and deaths

MTG Asks CDC Director Rochelle Walensky Which Vaccine Company She is Going to Work For After She Leaves the CDC
"Now
that you're going to be leaving the CDC pretty soon, what job are you
going to take? Are you going to be on the board of either Pfizer or
Moderna because you've done one hell of a job in making sure that
they've made a lot of money."
https://twitter.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1668671777206153240
Mirrored - bootcamp
