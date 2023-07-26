Create New Account
Puretrauma357
Published 18 hours ago

Red Mercury Was Developed By German Scientists During The End Of WWII Who Were Then Brought Into America Through 'Operation Paperclip'. The Inventor Of The Neutron Bomb And Other Scientists Have All Confirmed It's Real Despite Multiple Campaigns By 3 Letter Agencies To Try To Paint Red Mercury As A Hoax Or Conspiracy Theory.


