Washington's Unstoppable Superweapon & How to Begin Defending Against It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"At first glance, the NED and other US efforts to control political and information space around the globe don’t appear to be “weapons” at all. Upon closer inspection, they represent the most devastating “weapons of mass destruction” employed this 21st century. They represent a serious threat to global peace, stability, and prosperity. Equally serious efforts must be made to expose and defend against them."
Resources:
NEO - Washington’s Unstoppable Superweapon (Dec. 24, 2024):
https://journal-neo.su/2024/12/24/washingtons-unstoppable-superweapon/
NYT - MISSIONARIES FOR DEMOCRACY: U.S. AID FOR GLOBAL PLURALISM (1986):
https://www.nytimes.com/1986/06/01/world/missionaries-for-democracy-us-aid-for-global-pluralism.html
NYT - U.S. Groups Helped Nurture Arab Uprisings (2011):
https://www.nytimes.com/2011/04/15/world/15aid.html
The New Yorker - The Redirection (2007):
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2007/03/05/the-redirection
Guardian - US campaign behind the turmoil in Kiev (2004):
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2004/nov/26/ukraine.usa
NBC News - Analysis: U.S. Cozies Up to Kiev Government Including Far Right (2014):
https://www.nbcnews.com/storyline/ukraine-crisis/analysis-u-s-cozies-kiev-government-including-far-right-n66061
NED - Damon Wilson:
https://www.ned.org/experts/damon-wilson/
Atlantic Council (YouTube) - Damon Wilson Frontlines of Freedom Remarks (2018):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kI4QDm5G-pE&t=423s
NED - Asia:
https://www.ned.org/region/asia/
East Turkistan Government in Exile (Washington D.C.) - About the ETGE:
https://east-turkistan.net/about-the-etge/
UN - UN Charter (Full Text):
https://www.un.org/en/about-us/un-charter/full-text
NED - UYGHUR HUMAN RIGHTS POLICY ACT BUILDS ON WORK OF NED GRANTEES (2020):
https://www.ned.org/uyghur-human-rights-policy-act-builds-on-work-of-ned-grantees/
World Uyghur Congress - About:
https://www.uyghurcongress.org/en/introducing-the-world-uyghur-congress/
Telegraph - Uyghur fighters in Syria vow to come for China next (Dec. 13, 2024):
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2024/12/13/uyghur-fighters-in-syria-vow-to-come-for-china-next/
Beyond Boundaries 03 - Situation of the Uyghurs in China and how we can help them (2020):
https://www.facebook.com/smopolscichula/photos/a.125460567651531/1532787436918830/?type=3&source=57&_rdr
Uyghur Human Rights Project (NED-funded) - Staff (including Louisa Greve):
Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s FARA disclosure (2019):
https://efile.fara.gov/docs/6582-Supplemental-Statement-20190930-2.pdf
Bloomberg - Thailand Needs Hyperloop, Not China-Built High-Speed Rail, Junta Critic Says (2018):
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-10-01/junta-critic-says-thailand-needs-hyperloop-not-china-built-rail
BBC - High-speed train company Hyperloop One shuts down (2023):
https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-67801235
Future Forward (YouTube) - Thanathorn J. Hyperloop proposal (2019):
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-voKCHK1nT8&t=3465s
Where to Find Brian's Work:
Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand
Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianJBerletic
Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004
ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook): https://facebook.com/BrianThaiFanclub/
Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe
Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic
VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic
How to Support Brian's Work (and thank you!):
Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/landdestroyer
PromptPay: 0851547235
Mirrored - The New Atlas
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/