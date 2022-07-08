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Dr. Reiner Fuellmich & Viviane Fischer - Update on Actual Trials for Crimes Against Humanity
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Maria Zeee


Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer join us for an update on the Grand Jury to discuss the progress on an actual trial and enforcement for judgement of crimes against humanity.


You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here:


https://www.fuellmich.com/

https://corona-investigative-committee.com/

https://grand-jury.net/


Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram:


https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish


If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue getting the truth out to more people, you can donate via this link:


https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44


Website:


https://www.zeeemedia.com


Uncensored on Telegram:


https://t.me/zeeemedia


Dr. Zelenko has saved thousands of lives through his Z-Stack protocol, and has recently launched Z-DTox which he advises will help prevent blood clots, and help protect those with a compromised immune system, including those who have been vaccinated.


To order Dr. Zelenko's products today, visit the below link, and use referral code MARIAZEEE for 5% off your order:


https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


To prepare you and your household for food shortages, access survival supplies and more, visit our partner Survival Supplies Australia via the link below:


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b1zyq-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-update-on-actual-trials-for-crimes-against-humanity.html


Keywords
current eventsgrand juryjudgementtrialsenforcementlawfarereiner fuellmichviviane fischermaria zeeecrimes against humanisty
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