Tick-Tock, Tehran

Iran’s Stall Tactics Are Playing Right Into President Trump’s Hands

* The stand-off with Iran has reached a critical tipping point.

* The regime’s desperate stall tactics are proving no match for America’s crippling economic blockades.

* While radical Dems cross their fingers for a domestic recession or midterm-wrecking oil crisis, DJT holds the ultimate trump card in the Strait of Hormuz.

* The clock is ticking on Tehran’s revolutionary theatrics.

* America’s military is perfectly positioned to shut down their terror subsidies once and for all.





The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (5 May 2026)

https://rumble.com/v79g2pa-victor-davis-hanson-how-trump-is-bankrupting-the-iranian-war-machine.html

https://youtu.be/GHiF5FukaXA