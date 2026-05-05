Tick-Tock, Tehran

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Iran’s Stall Tactics Are Playing Right Into President Trump’s Hands
* The stand-off with Iran has reached a critical tipping point.
* The regime’s desperate stall tactics are proving no match for America’s crippling economic blockades.
* While radical Dems cross their fingers for a domestic recession or midterm-wrecking oil crisis, DJT holds the ultimate trump card in the Strait of Hormuz.
* The clock is ticking on Tehran’s revolutionary theatrics.
* America’s military is perfectly positioned to shut down their terror subsidies once and for all.
The Daily Signal | Victor Davis Hanson (5 May 2026)
https://rumble.com/v79g2pa-victor-davis-hanson-how-trump-is-bankrupting-the-iranian-war-machine.html