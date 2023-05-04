Red Pill Your Religion

You probably already know about all of the many, many, lies that your government and governments around the world have already told us and I assume that you are now one of the many people that are now part of the great awakening that is happening now around the planet and that you are now discovering that many lies have been disguised as truths. They use lies described as truth to carry out their many heinous, vile and murderous crimes against humanity.



This has been going on for thousands of years, this is what they have always done to create power and control over the people for themselves and their families.

Did you know that the governments and wealthy influencers have also been controlling and changing the Word of our creator and therefore twisting our perception of what His will for us really is and how to carry it out exactly?



This is how we got here today in where the few most evil satanic families on the planet are tyrannical dictators and by large are able to control us like we are their cattle, constantly planning ways to control us and kill us off around the planet by their own design. And Ha Shatan loves their plan.

They have told us in my view the most heinous lie of all, that we should not use His true Name and that it is wrong to use His name and so they gave Him a new Roman Greek name and then began to stuff many lies for truths into this new name and the masses went for it. I fell for it for thirty years. But to be fair, these lies started to be fabricated over 2000 years ago. That is why some of us now feel overwhelmed by the number of lies that we are now discovering that are not in fact the truth.

For the last 3 years I have been reading Hebrew transliterated versions of the scriptures. On this channel I will read from either The Besorah Of Yahusha Natsarim Version, The Scriptures 2009 or The Cepher. I do prefer the Besorah Of Yahusha Natsarim Version (BYNV) as it has done a more thorough job I believe in removing badly transliterated words that change and alter the contextual meanings and then replacing them with the correct Hebrew transliterations which is restoring truth, better comprehension and removing lies.